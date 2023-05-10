Donna D’Errico Goes Full Glam In Sparkling Sequin Dress & Stilettos: ‘Squatting’ In ‘An Evening Gown’

After months of string bikini after sexy string bikini, Donna D’Errico is ready for something a little different. In a photo shared via Instagram on Tuesday, May 9, the Baywatch actress, 55, slipped into an eye-catching, chocolate hued sequin formal dress with a plunging neckline. She pulled her hair into a soft updo with curls and smiled angelically for the camera with flawless makeup. Finally, she finished the look with a French manicure and a pair of classic black stilettos, with a hint of red bottom showing on the sole.

Those who follow Donna know she loves her cheeky captions. “Here’s me squatting in my yard in an evening gown,” she titled the glowing pic. “Have a merry night, friends.” A flood of her 1.7 million followers on the platform took to her comments section to rave over the radiant photo.

“You are simply AMAZING, and look GLORIOUS is all the sparkles. You deserve to shine just like the Stars in the Heavens,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “I truly believe you are more beautiful now than ever. Absolutely stunning.” A third fan acknowledged Donna’s haters and trolls, who have bizarrely complained about a number of her photos and videos for various reasons. “You look beautiful! Now they’re going to complain that you’re too covered….. with sparkles,” they quipped.

These days, the actress is never bothered by the thoughtless remarks — though she’s admitted it used to cause her anxiety. “Once upon a time I used to allow what others thought of me to really bother me and even dictate my actions,” she told Fox News Digital in 2022. “And those ‘others’ I speak of were almost exclusively other women. Strangers in public or haters online, so many women just seem to love tearing other women down. It affected me pretty badly over time. No matter how great I felt about how I looked when I left the house, if I got photographed while out I’d be absolutely torn to shreds by mostly women making fun of everything about me in online comments.”

Her solution to the hate was to take it in stride. “Life is shorter than you realize and there will always be someone with something rotten to say so just go have fun and don’t hurt anyone and do stuff that makes you happy,” she told the outlet, in part. “I am so blown away by all the supportive comments on my post on Instagram. It seriously has brought me to tears. “