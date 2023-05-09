Scarlett Johansson Breaks Silence On Jeremy Renner’s Accident & Emotional Visit With Chris Evans

Avengers Assemble! After Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones in his body in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day, his Marvel co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans visited him during his recovery. Scarlett, 38, detailed the visit, which happened in April, in a new interview with Variety. “I was honestly so f****** happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again,” the Black Widow star said to Variety. “To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally.”

Scarlett, who appeared in four Marvel movies with Jeremy, 52, called the Hawkeye star “a spiritual person in general and a very soulful person.” Scarlett continued, “And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.”

Chris, 41, also shared some scoop about the secret reunion between the three actors. “No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs,” Chris told Variety. “Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring.”

Scarlett recalled being “very upset” when she heard about Jeremy’s January 1 accident. She said that once Jeremy started to recover, the original Avengers actors — Scarlett, Chris, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. — joked about Jeremy’s heroics in their group chat. “On the Avengers text chain, we’re like, ‘OK, you beat us all. That’s it. You won,’ ” Scarlett said, referring to how Jeremy saved his nephew’s life, when he was brutally injured by the snowplow. “That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable,” she added.

Jeremy has continued to make his way towards recovery over four months since the accident occurred. Jeremy’s been occasionally sharing updates on how he’s doing on his Instagram and Twitter. He also made his first red carpet-appearance since the incident at the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations.