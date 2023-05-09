Big Sean, Jhene Aiko & Baby Noah, 5 Mos., Seen In Rare Family Photos During LA Lunch Date

Big Sean, 35, and Jhene Aiko, 35, were all smiles as they enjoyed a lunch outing in Los Angeles, CA with their five-month-old baby Noah this week. The rapper and singer visited II Pastaio restaurant, which is known for its delicious pasta, and were photographed walking outside in casual outfits. The proud mother held Noah close to her chest and the proud father was carrying his baby carrier.

Jhene was wearing an olive green, white, and black plaid button-down top gray pants, and black and white high-top sneakers. She also had braids in her hair and carried a backpack over her shoulders. Sean was wearing a white jacket, jeans, and a green baseball cap , while baby Noah wore a white top and light green pants.

Sean and Jhene’s latest outing comes after they made headlines for announcing the sex of their then unborn baby during a concert at the Greek Theatre in L.A. last Oct. The lovebirds, who performed on stage together, had the crowd on their feet when Sean rubbed Jhene’s baby bump and asked them to “make some noise” for their “baby boy.”

Speculation of the pregnancy first started last July, when Jhene was seen with her baby bump for the first time during an outing in Beverly Hills. The lovebirds never made an official baby announcement, but they did take to Instagram to share a photo from a gorgeous nude maternity photoshoot. They went on to announce the birth on Nov. 18.

“11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” a caption for the post, which featured memorable photos of Jhene and the family, including one of Sean sleeping in a chair, in the hospital during the labor. “after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” In addition to Noah, Jhene is the mother of her 13-year-old daughter Namiko Love, whom she shares with singer O’Ryan.