Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24, Lounges In String Bikini & Reminds Followers To ‘Celebrate’ Their Bodies

One month ahead of summer, Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, wowed in a tiny black bikini while encouraging body positivity on May 8.

May 8, 2023 6:25PM EDT
Image Credit: AM / SplashNews.com

Bikini season is upon us and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 24, wants everyone to “celebrate” their bodies this summer. Christie Brinkley‘s daughter took to Instagram on Monday to remind everyone to love their bodies no matter what, as she rocked a sexy tiny black bikini. “As summer slowly creeps up on us… the exhausting rhetoric of the bikini body creeps up on us as well… so lets all remember just how wonderful, magical, powerful, sensual, flexible, durable, fantastical and beautiful our bodies are,” her body positivity post caption began.

In the sultry snapshot, the blonde beauty was pictured sitting on a deck overlooking the vast ocean. “Just as they are. Right now. With or without a special diet. With or without a gnarly workout routine. Today. In this moment. No matter what. Celebrate yourself. Our bodies keep us safe and alive,” the 24-year-old continued in the caption. “They carry us through this life. They expand and shrink and build and stretch and curve and squish. Let’s enjoy the changing of the seasons and let’s enjoy the changes of our bodies. Celebrate the fact that you are here, you are alive, and f*** the rest! I love you.”

Soon after she shared the powerful message, many Sailor’s 194K followers took to the comments to gush over her post and bikini photo. “Love this so much,” one admirer quipped, while a second added, “Sailor!! You are amazing! I appreciate your words. I know your mother is so proud of you!!” Further in the comments, one fan couldn’t help but highlight which part of Sailor’s sentiment was their favorite. “All of the above! Especially the ‘expand, shrink, build, stretch, curve and squish’ part!”, they wrote.

Most recently, Sailor and her model momma took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their mother-daughter dinner date on May 4. “I’m in the city with Sailor! We’re at the dog park and we’re having a dinner date,” Christie, 69, said in the clip of her and her mini-me. “I missed her,” she added, before her daughter gushed, “love you!” Many followers couldn’t help but take to the comments to note how similar Sailor and her mother look. “Beauties!!! enjoy your time with your gorgeous girl,” one admirer penned, while a second added, “You two are pure sunshine!”

Sailor Brinkley Cook posted a new bikini photo on Instagram on May 8. (AM / SplashNews.com)

Prior to their sweet dinner outing, Sailor took to Instagram on Mar. 20, to show off a rare family photo with her mom and sister, Alexa Ray Joel, 37. “I just love my ladies so much,” Christie’s youngest daughter captioned the photos. In the stunning black-and-white portrait, the 69-year-old and her daughters recreated a previous family photo, however, they modernized it and rocked new outfits. The three beauties wore matching white button-up shirts and styled it with matching black pumps. Christie is also a mother to a sonJack Paris Brinkley Cook, 27, who she welcomed with her third husbandRichard Taubman. Sailor is her daughter from her most recent marriage to Peter Halsey Cook, however they divorced in 2008. Alexa is the momma bear’s daughter from her marriage to singer Billy Joel, which ended in 1994.

