Nick & Danielle From ‘Love is Blind’ Reunite In Cozy Selfie After Filing For Divorce

Could Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson be back on? The former Love is Blind Season 2 couple — who announced they were separating in Aug. 2022 — appeared to be extra-snuggly in an Instagram Story selfie Danielle, 29, shared on May 7. In the photo, which can be seen below, the pair appeared to be cuddling on a couch as they grinned for the snapshot. Danielle leaned on Nick’s shoulder for the photo, which she simply captioned, “Sup.”

The PR professional and Nick, 37, got engaged and married during the hit Netflix series‘ second season, which began streaming in Feb. 2022. “We love each other and we care more about each other than we could ever express to anyone,” Danielle said on their marriage episode. Nick replied in agreement. “I have no question whatsoever that you are the person I’m supposed to be with,” he gushed. “I’m glad that I found you, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life being better together.”

Unfortunately, the rest of their lives together only lasted about a year, as Danielle filed for divorce last summer, as mentioned above. In September, Danielle and Nick finally addressed their separation. “It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw. However, I will always appreciate those who have followed my journey and continue to support me throughout this entire experience,” Danielle wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Page Six. “I’ve also learned to love myself and to prioritize surrounding myself with those who love me for who I am,” she added after confirming that she and Nick will remain friends.

“The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me,” Nick said near the top of a post he shared on Sept. 21, which remains on his page at the time of this writing and can be seen here. “Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief while we navigate our emotions.”

“Everyone perceives and experiences grief differently when a relationship ends, let alone the loss of a marriage in the public eye. I’m working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression,” he continued in his lengthy statement. “In this process, I’ve learned who my loyal family, friends, and fans are, for whom I am incredibly grateful. I’ve learned there will always be others who disappoint or do not align with my truth or well-being.” He added that he is “grateful” for the experience he had and is “optimistic for the future.”

The divorce announcement came just one month after Danielle shared a carousel of 10 sweet images from what appeared to be an engagement shoot. However, the couple had previously been open about their need for marriage counseling. “We’re in couples counseling and we have been now, for almost the entire time since we’ve finished [the show],” Nick told PEOPLE in March 2022. “We’ve put frameworks in place for communication. We’ve had to force ourselves through some conversations [about] what we actually need in that moment and [have] worked on being able to articulate that.”

“Sometimes that means walking away for a little bit or sometimes that means, ‘Let’s table it and drop it and forget about it,'” he continued. “There are so many different things that we’re applying to our communication [style] that has really given us a good step to move forward.” Perhaps the former couple has decided to take another “step to move forward” together following their breakup news.