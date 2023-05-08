Katie Holmes Looks Just Like Her ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Character 20 Years Later In Slip Dress & T-Shirt

Time may pass but Katie Holmes, 44, will always be our Joey Potter! While out with a friend in New York City on May 7, the Dawson’s Creek alum looked extra chic in a black silk slip dress and a white t-shirt. The 44-year-old paired the look with black open-toed mule heels and a black leather purse. Katie tied her brunette tresses up in a messy bun and appeared to be in a chipper mood.

The mother-of-one’s outing comes on the heels of her Glamour cover, which she appeared on Apr. 12. During her interview with the outlet, Katie gushed over being a mom to her teen, Suri Cruise, 17, her latest projects, and more. More so, the Batman Begins star made sure to talk about her latest movie, Rare Objects, which premiered on Apr. 14. Not only does Katie star in the film, but she also directed.

When talking about the movie, the starlet noted how the author of the book of which the film is based, allowed her to make some adjustments. “Luckily, Kathleen [Tessaro] knows that a book is very different from a movie, so she gave me total freedom to do it and what I needed to do to make it work for the screen,” Katie said last month. In addition to her new movie, Tom Cruise‘s ex-wife explained show she vows to “protect” her mini-me, as she has grown up in the spotlight her entire life.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” she explained to Glamour of her daughter that she shares with Tom. “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.” Suri was born in 2006, the same year that Katie and the Top Gun star got married. Tom and his ex decided to divorce six years later in 2012.

Suri and her A-lister momma were recently spotted at LAX airport in Los Angeles on Apr. 24. While at the busy travel center, Katie’s daughter nearly towered over her and proved how grown up she is. Her mom rocked a a cozy wool V-neck sweater and black sweatpants, while Suri opted for comfy beige sweatpants and a grey zip-up jacket. Katie completed her airport look with a tan baseball cap and Adidas sneakers, while her daughter styled her look with multiple silver necklaces.