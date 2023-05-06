Prince William Kisses Father King Charles III During Coronation Homage: Watch

A new era for the Royal Family began with King Charles III’s coronation on May 6. Prince William, who is next in line to the throne, helped celebrate his father during the historic event. Prince William played a major part in his father’s big day, including reciting the Homage to Royal Blood and appearing as the Stole Royal.

During the service, the 40-year-old stepped up and helped his father into a ceremonial robe called the Supertunica. What a pivotal moment between father and son. One day, Prince William will be in the same position as his father. The Supertunica robe was created for King George V back in 1911. Queen Elizabeth II wore the robe at her own coronation in 1953.

Prince William then kneeled before his father and recited the Homage to Royal Blood before kissing his father on the cheek: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

Prince William’s family was there to support him and King Charles III. He was joined by wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, served as one of the Pages of Honour.

Prince William experienced a bit of an awkward moment prior to the coronation when a young boy mistakenly called him “the king” during his visit to the Dowlais Rugby Club in Wales. “No, I’m not… Not me!” Prince William replied. “My father is.”

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand-painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.