Pete Davidson Delivers Pizza To Protestors Amid Writers’ Strike: Watch

After the writers' strike put an end to his 'SNL' hosting gig, Pete Davidson shared pizza with protestors.

May 5, 2023 11:52PM EDT
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson‘s gif as host of Saturday Night Live was cancelled due to the writers’ strike — but that doesn’t mean he’s not supporting them. In a new video, the comedian was seen picketing and handing out pizza to strikers outside Silvercup Studios in New York. The King Of Staten Island star, 29, wore a black hoodie emblazoned with the logo for his new Peacock series Bupkis, which dropped on May 4. He smiled broadly while helping out with the cause on the chilly streets, at one point declaring, “no writers, no shows without  the writers.” The video, which you can view below, was shared via a Pete Davidson fan account. In additional photos you can SEE HERE via Page Six, he grabbed a sign and picketed, and at one point gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.

The appearance comes after news that Pete’s planned May 6 return to the show that made him famous had been nixed. Saturday Night Live went dark after the strike, spearheaded by the Writers Guild Of America, began. It would have been his first time hosting on the legendary sketch comedy show, and Lil Uzi Vert was scheduled as the musical guest alongside him.

Pete’s generous support came just a day after he announced the death of a beloved family dog, Henry, on Thursday, May 4. And despite his first hosting job on the show being cancelled, his former co-star Kenan Thompson was looking forward to his pal returning.

“It’s like a week off for us because they know how to do the show,” he quipped to Entertainment Tonight in an April interview. “We don’t have to hand-walk them through every single part of it. Usually, they come with ideas, too, so like a quarter of the show is almost already done. It’s just a fun, easy week for us.

He also said they’d try for “a balance” of Pete’s past gags and new content. “I’m a classics fan,” the Nickelodeon star said. “I’d fill the show up with all of his old characters or whatever, but it’s also fun to explore the new.”

