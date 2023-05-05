Kate Middleton Laughs With Dr. Jill Biden & Granddaughter Finnegan, 22, At Pre-Coronation Dinner

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and her 22-year-old granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, have arrived in London ahead of King Charles III‘s May 6 coronation! They were spotted chatting it up with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, at a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of Charles, 74. Jill, 71, beamed as she spoke to Kate, 41, who looked pleased by their seemingly lively conversation. Finnegan, meanwhile, seemed to intently listen on as her grandmother and the princess carried the conversation.

Unsurprisingly, all three ladies were dressed formally for the reception. Jill donned a black dress with a white and blue floral print, while Finnegan looked regal in an emerald green turtleneck dress. Kate, meanwhile, looked as beautiful as ever in a bright blue dress and had her dark brunette hair curled.

Jill announced she was traveling to the United Kingdom for the coronation via a Twitter post that showed her boarding her private jet. “Headed to the U.K. for the Coronation of King Charles III – the first in 70 years!” she exclaimed. “It’s an honor to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between our countries.”

She did not announce that her granddaughter would be at the coronation of King Charles, which is taking place about eight months after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Finnegan has remained out of the spotlight, although she did speak to TODAY in Jan. 2021 along with some of her other family members about what it was like having Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election. “Everyone was crying,” she recalled. “We just embraced each other. I think we’ll always remember that moment.” Of course, she was there at the Capitol Building to support him becoming the 46th president of the United States.

Finnegan is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. She is also the sister to Naomi, 29, and Maisy, 21. Finnegan graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2021, and it’s not clear where her post-grad life has taken her. She prefers to live a life away from the spotlight and has her Instagram page set to private.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort is being attended by 2,200 guests, including Prince Harry. The coronation will “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” according to a release from Buckingham Palace.