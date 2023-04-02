Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Maisy, 21, Rocks All Black During Shopping Spree On Melrose In Rare Photos

One of President Joe Biden‘s seven grandchildren was spotting enjoying a little retail therapy in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1. Maisy Biden, 21, rocked an all-black ensemble as she was seen shopping at the tony Fred Segal department store on Melrose Avenue. Alongside a mystery friend, the youngest child of Hunter and Kathleen Biden couldn’t help but smile during the sunny outing.

In one of the very rare photos, Maisy exited Fred Segal carrying a huge shopping bag. In another, she was led by a security personal out to a car, while her friend, wearing a baseball cap and t-shirt, hung out behind her. Maisy and her buddy appeared ecstatic to be doing a little shopping in Hollywood, as they both sported huge grins.

In January 2021, following her grandfather’s successful presidential bid, Maisy had a moment in the spotlight during a chat with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY. Jenna asked Maisy if it was true that her “Pop-Pop” — the affectionate name the grandkids refer to the Commander-in-Chief — called up each of his grandkids on the regular. “He literally calls not just like one of us every few days,” she explained, “He calls me, then he calls Naomi, then he calls Finn, then he calls Natalie, then he calls Ashley …”

One of her grandfather’s BFFs, Barack Obama, also gave Maisy a moment in sun when he gushed about her during his appearance on Dax Sheperd’s podcast Armchair Expert in 2021. Maisy happened to be one of Barack’s daughter Sasha Obama’s best friends after growing up together in Washington D.C. and the former President used to coach their basketball team! “Maisy was like the LeBron of the league,” Barack told Dax. “She dominated. She was great, you know, and we went undefeated. The Vipers ruled.”

Maisy is also very active on TikTok, where she shares fun clips of her dancing and lip-syncing to her favorite songs. She has over 160,000 followers and 4M likes on the platform.