King Charles Greets Fans Ahead of Coronation With Kate Middleton & Prince William: Photos

Fans of Buckingham Palace were treated to a surprise the day before King Charles’ coronation as the new monarch, along with the Prince & Princess of Wales, made an impromptu walkabout to greet visitors outside the palace grounds. King Charles, his son Prince William and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton couldn’t contain their smiles as they shook hands with the throngs of well wishers standing in The Mall hoping to catch a glimpse of a royal family member.

Britain’s new ruler and the heir to the throne were both dressed sharply as they wore classic suits for the sunny outing, with Charles in a light blue one and William rocking a black one. Kate, meanwhile, proved her fashion icon status, as she stunned in a white, long-sleeved dress and black designer heels.

It was certainly lovely to see Kate, William and Charles enjoying themselves, as a bit of family drama has overshadowed the very rare event. While William and Prince Harry’s ongoing rift took over much of the spotlight, the coronation invitation list also added to the tension, as Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will not be traveling to the UK for the event, presumably staying home in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meanwhile, Kate and William’s three children, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis, are expected to be a part of the ceremony. The royal kiddos will join their parents in a carriage behind King Charles and Queen (Consort) Camilla during the official ceremony, according to The Times.

As for William’s role in the very rare event, he will be the only member of the Royal Family to pledge loyalty to the new monarch with a special vow and the only one to help dress the king in his new robe, according to the liturgy of the coronation service.

Known as the Homage of Royal Blood, William will kneel in front of his father and place his hands between his father’s hands. At that time, William will recite: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.” William’s other unique role will be as the Stole Robe, where he will be part of the Robe Royal service during the coronation, when the official robe garment is presented to King Charles.