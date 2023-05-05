Kaley Cuoco Honors Late John Ritter At Event With His Widow & Former ‘8 Simple Rules’ Co-Star

The actress and new mom attended a charity event for the John Ritter Foundation For Aortic Health's 20th anniversary.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 5, 2023 9:30AM EDT
kaley cuoco, amy davidson, amy yasbeck
Kaley Cuoco24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Press Room, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019Wearing J. Mendel
Amy Davidson, Amy Yasbeck, Kaley Cuoco, Ashley Jones at the John Ritter Foundation For Aortic Health 20th Anniversary An Evening From The Heart Event at The Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California on May 4, 2023. The John Ritter Foundation Hosts 'An Evening From The Heart' Gala held at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 May 2023
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's baby bump is bumping along nicely as it makes a cameo on a new project filming in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kaley Cuoco BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Kaley Cuoco paid tribute to her late 8 Simple Rules co-star John Ritter at a charity event alongside his wife Amy Yasbeck and her fellow co-star Amy Davidson on Thursday, May 4. The Flight Attendant star, 37, attended the John Ritter Foundation For Aortic Health 20th anniversary celebration, where she honored the late actor who died in 2003 from aortic dissection.

Kaley posed alongside John’s widow Amy Yasbeck and Amy Davidson, as well as fellow actress Ashley Jones. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Kaley stunned in a plunging, blush blazer dress. The new mom also accessorized with a few necklaces, and she completed her look with a silver pair of high heels. The Big Bang Theory star stood right beside John’s wife Amy Yasbeck, 60, who sported a deep purple cutout dress with blue designs all over it. She stood between Kaley and fellow 8 Simple Rules actress Amy Davidson who looked gorgeous in a green dress. The women were also joined by True Blood star Ashley Jones, who rocked a black, off-shoulder dress for the occasion.

The actress was also joined by her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey40. The pair welcomed their first child Matilda together at the end of March. The new parents posed for a photo together, with Tom rocking an all-black look with a t-shirt, jeans, and jacket.

Tom and Kaley smiled on the red carpet as they arrived for the event. (Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock)

Kaley starred with John on 8 Simple Rules in 2002 and 2003. Shortly after the second season began, John died at age 54. After his passing, his character’s death was incorporated into the show, and the show had one more season. John’s widow also shared a photo from the event on her Instagram with the caption, “Oh what a night.”

Shortly after Kaley gave birth, she shared a few sweet photos of her and the Ozark star’s baby girl on her Instagram. After giving birth, the actress penned an emotional caption welcoming her daughter to the world. “Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” she wrote with lots of heart emojis. “Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. Tom Pelphrey, didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.”

