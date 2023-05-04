Lisa Vanderpump’s Iconic Restaurant Closing After 10 Years Amid Rent Hikes

The end of an era! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Lisa Vanderpump, 62, is officially closing her iconic West Hollywood restaurant, Pump, after June 2023. Lisa’s restaurant’s Instagram released the statement via Instagram on May 4. “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after ten years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” the message read. As many know, the WEHO hotspot hosted many iconic scenes on the hit Bravo TV series prior to Lisa’s Season 9 exit.

Although many will be saddened by Pump’s closure, LVP reassured everyone that they will be able to continue to enjoy the restaurant throughout Pride Month. “We will be open throughout Pride month in West Hollywood, to support the local community with one last hurrah, and we look forward to welcoming you all to TomTom & Sur in the months following!”, the statement added. More so, the message revealed that the TV personality is set to open several other dining establishments later this year.

“As a family, we are looking to the future of the Vanderpump establishments and will be opening at least two more restaurants with Caesars Entertainment in the coming year,” the post went on. The establishment cited a “huge increase in rent by the landlords” as the primary reason for the decision to cease operations. “While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to,” LVP’s message revealed. “After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”

Finally, the establishment concluded the announcement with a statement of gratitude for its patrons over the years. “Thank you for the past decade of support, we have loved our staff, our patrons and our time together. Best, The Pump Family,” the note concluded. As many HollywoodLife readers and Bravo fans know, Pump Restaurant opened in 2014 and quickly became a celebrity hotspot throughout its reign in WEHO.

Not only was the restaurant featured on many episodes of RHOBH, but it also is featured on the hit show, Vanderpump Rules. Some of the A-listers that have been spotted at Pump over the years include popstar Lady Gaga, actress Jennifer Lawrence, songstress Miley Cyrus, and many more. Lisa operates several other Los Angeles hotspots including SUR and TomTom. At this time, the brunette beauty currently stars on Vanderpump Rules, with the current season dealing with the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.