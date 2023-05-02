Savannah Chrisley Says Mom Julie Is ‘Scared’ In Prison: It’s ‘Definitely Harder’ For Her Than Dad Todd

Savannah Chrisley is sharing details on her mom’s stay in a Kentucky prison facility. The experience is “definitely harder” on Julie Chrisley than it is on her husband Todd Chrisley, according to the 25-year-old reality star. Julie, 50, is currently serving out a seven-year sentence at Kentucky’s FMC Lexington, while Todd, 54, is incarcerated at Pensacola, Florida’s Federal Prison Camp for the next 12 years. Still, though she’s “scared” or “nervous,” said Savannah, there’s a silver lining. “…She’s just staying busy,” she said during a recent episode of her podcast, Unlocked.

“You know, like, she’s trying to do anything and everything, take classes, first at bat — everything known to man that she can do, she does,” the TV personality explained. “And you know my mom. Like, she walks in a room, if something needs to be done, she just starts doing it. And so she’s trying to stay busy. Her health, she’s trying to focus on that. I think she’s trying to shield us from a lot of things. Because that’s my mom. That’s who she is.”

And it’s definitely not been fun, Savannah said, emphasizing that they’re “both in federal prison” and it’s anything but “glamorous.” “So it’s, it just kind of is what it is,” she continued. “That’s our new normal and it’s so hard because people are so hateful on social media. Some of the things people say are just baffling.”

Savannah claims she visits her parents each weekend and gave some insight into how the weekly “visitation” meetings with her mom go. “She just kind of sticks to herself,” she remarked. “We talk when I come for visitation, and we kind of just take it from there.”

Savannah also shared intimate details of her mother’s letters, which she’s received dozens of since they reported to their respective prisons on January 17. “I don’t think there’s a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad,” she revealed. “They don’t get to talk. So it’s going on what month are we? April? We’re like three, four, four months in, almost. Being together almost 30 years now and not going a day without speaking to now, going on four months is a lot.”

“I mean, it was tough to see the accounts of her day and just things that she’s scared of or nervous about or just all the thoughts that go through her mind. And not having my dad there with her. That’s the biggest thing.”