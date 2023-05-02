Kelsea Ballerini Responds To Chase Stokes Breakup Speculation With Hot PDA Photo

Going strong! Despite fan speculation that actor Chase Stokes, 30, and singer Kelsea Ballerini, 29, broke up in recent weeks, the blonde beauty held a Q&A session with her fans via Instagram Stories on Monday to share what’s really going on. “Did u and chase break up?”, one of Kelsea’s 3.6 million followers asked, to which she replied, “nah.” Even more so, the “Miss Me More” hitmaker added a smiling emoji and a steamy PDA photo of her and the Outer Banks star.

In the sexy kissing photo, Chase held onto his leading lady by the side of her face, as she leaned in for a big smooch. As if things couldn’t get cuter, Kelsea lovingly held onto her beau’s black sweatshirt and pulled him in even closer in the photo. Later in the Q&A session, the 29-year-old answered several questions about her music, her workout routine, and her tattoos. When asked about what she does to stay fit, Kelsea credited her “no routine” regimen as the key to her current plan.

“I use to workout 3-5x a week with a trainer and/or every day on tour,” her response began (see second slide here). “Then I just felt my body and the way my mind was attaching to it needing a reset so I stopped altogether.” Kelsea went on to add that if she were to give “any advice” it would be to “listen to your body and be mindful of the things that drive you.” Prior to her open ended Q&A session with her fans, Kelsea made a cute cameo on Chase’s Instagram in a stunning yellow bikini on Apr. 22.

“long story short I just found my keys in the washing machine. happy Saturday,” he captioned the carousel of photos from his relaxing weekend. In the third slide, he and Kelsea sprawled out on the beach to soak up the sun before they rode off into the sunset on their bicycles. Many of the pair’s fans took to the comments to react to their loved-up photos. “We love a happy John B now bring it on home,” one admirer wrote, while another gushed, “Literally living the pouge life.”

Prior to Kelsea squashing the break up rumors on Monday, Chase officially confirmed that they were an item on Jan. 18. After a TMZ reporter complimented the rising star’s relationship with the musician, he noted he was flattered. The reporter called them “the cutest couple,” to which he responded, “Thank you.” Later, he seemingly confirmed their romance once more during the Mar. 3 episode of the TODAY Show. When the hosts explained that he and Kelsea have been dating, he simply said, “mhm.” And when Sheinelle Jones gushed over his girlfriend’s Saturday Night Live performance, he was happy to express he was a big fan. “Absolutely I’m a fan,” he said. “Yeah, who isn’t a fan?”