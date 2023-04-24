Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Yellow Bikini While Cozying Up To Chase Stokes On The Beach

Suns out buns out! Songstress Kelsea Ballerini, 29, looked stunning while she rocked a yellow bikini on the beach with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, 30, on Apr. 22. “long story short I just found my keys in the washing machine. happy Saturday,” the Outer Banks star captioned the carousel of photos from their loved-up weekend. In the third slide (see below), Chase and his leading lady sprawled out on the beach to soak up the sun, while Kelsea wore nothing but her revealing swimsuit.

The first slide showed the Hollywood heartthrob smiling for Kelsea, as she took a photo of him driving amid sunset. Later, the 30-year-old stepped out into the moonlight and used a telescope to gaze at the stars with the “Miss Me More” hitmaker. As if things couldn’t get cuter, the seventh slide saw the couple riding bikes alongside gorgeous beach homes. Soon after Chase shared the post with his 8.4 million followers, many of them flocked to the comments section to gush over the adorable couple.

“We love a happy John B now bring it on home,” one fan joked, referencing his iconic character from the Netflix series. Meanwhile, a separate fan gushed over seeing Chase enjoy his weekend. “Living your best life!!! We are here to see it all. Loving every minute,” they wrote, while a third admirer added, “We love her so much.” Chase broke his silence on their rumored romance in Jan., about five days after they pair went viral for sharing a photo of them cuddling on Jan. 13.

After a TMZ reporter complimented Chase on his romance with the Country music sensation on Jan. 17, he quipped, “Thank you.” Later, Kelsea’s man couldn’t help but gush about her and added, “She’s a sweet girl and we’re having a good time. That’s all I’ll say.” The blonde beauty most recently took to her Instagram on Apr. 22 to show off some snapshots from her weekend, which also included a romantic photo of her and Chase. “as kenny says, ‘ITS A SIP OF WINE ITS SUMMERTIME !!!'”, she captioned the sweet post.

The second to last photo in Kelsea’s carousel of photos also included a separate photo of her on the beach in the same yellow bikini from Chase’s post. She paired the look with a trucker hat and black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the strong sun. “You + Chase >>>,” one fan sounded off in the comments, while a second gushed, “I’m so happy – This era looks great on you!” Kelsea just completed the first leg of her Heart First Tour, however, she will resume the tour on June 16 in Santa Barbara, CA. Chase and the 29-year-old also recently wowed on the red carpet together at the CMT Music Awards on Apr. 2.