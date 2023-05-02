Jared Leto Rocks Sheer Dress While Still Carrying Massive Cat Head At Met Gala After-Party

One of the hottest accessories of the Met Gala was certainly surprising: a fur cat head. After Jared Leto surprised fans by arriving to the Met Gala in a complete, literal catsuit, the actor carried the head from the outfit with him to an after-party on Monday, May 1. The actor sported a much darker outfit than he had on when he first arrived for the Met Gala as he headed to the after-party.

Besides carrying the giant cat head, Jared sported a black dress with a sheer torso, showing off his chiseled chest. The outfit also featured some sparkling, silver shoulder pads, and black shoes, with matching leather gloves. The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman also sported some heavy eye makeup along with his signature, long hair, making him instantly recognizable, besides the cat head. Of course, it was a little reminiscent of when Jared carried around a replica of his own head at the 2019 Met Gala.

Jared turned heads when he arrived at the Met Gala in a complete furry, catsuit. With the Met Gala theme being “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the actor paid tribute to the late designer, who died in 2019, by dressing up as his beloved cat Choupette. A few other stars honored Karl’s love for kittens, like Doja Cat, who similarly rocked a feline-inspired outfit. When asked about his outfit, Jared didn’t divulge many details, besides saying he was Choupette. “I’m so happy. Thank you,” he told The Associated Press.

It’s no surprise that Jared found a unique way to honor Karl as he attended the 2023 Met Gala, as he’s been preparing to play the famed designer in a biopic. The actor was announced as one of the stars in October 2022, and he opened up about his feelings about portraying the fashion icon in a statement to Deadline. “Karl has always been an inspiration to me,” he said.