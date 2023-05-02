Jared Leto Rocks Sheer Dress While Still Carrying Massive Cat Head At Met Gala After-Party

The Academy Award winner may have ditched the fur suit, but he kept a memorable part of his outfit from the Met Gala with him for the after-party.

May 2, 2023
jared leto
New York, NY - Model Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination while heading to a private residence with her boyfriend Bad Bunny after the Met Gala in New York.
New York, NY - Model Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination while heading to a private residence with her boyfriend Bad Bunny after the Met Gala in New York.
Kylie Jenner looks stunning in an evening dress while leaving her NYC hotel. 01 May 2023
Image Credit: MEGA

One of the hottest accessories of the Met Gala was certainly surprising: a fur cat head. After Jared Leto surprised fans by arriving to the Met Gala in a complete, literal catsuit, the actor carried the head from the outfit with him to an after-party on Monday, May 1. The actor sported a much darker outfit than he had on when he first arrived for the Met Gala as he headed to the after-party.

Jared kept the cat head with him as he walked to the Met Gala after-party. (MEGA)

Besides carrying the giant cat head, Jared sported a black dress with a sheer torso, showing off his chiseled chest. The outfit also featured some sparkling, silver shoulder pads, and black shoes, with matching leather gloves. The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman also sported some heavy eye makeup along with his signature, long hair, making him instantly recognizable, besides the cat head. Of course, it was a little reminiscent of when Jared carried around a replica of his own head at the 2019 Met Gala.

Jared turned heads when he arrived at the Met Gala in a complete furry, catsuit. With the Met Gala theme being “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the actor paid tribute to the late designer, who died in 2019, by dressing up as his beloved cat Choupette. A few other stars honored Karl’s love for kittens, like Doja Catwho similarly rocked a feline-inspired outfit. When asked about his outfit, Jared didn’t divulge many details, besides saying he was Choupette. “I’m so happy. Thank you,” he told The Associated Press.

Jared rocked a complete cat suit as he arrived the red carpet for the Met Gala. (RCF / MEGA)

It’s no surprise that Jared found a unique way to honor Karl as he attended the 2023 Met Gala, as he’s been preparing to play the famed designer in a biopic. The actor was announced as one of the stars in October 2022, and he opened up about his feelings about portraying the fashion icon in a statement to Deadline“Karl has always been an inspiration to me,” he said.

