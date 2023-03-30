Jared Leto, 51, Proves He’s Still Ripped As He Poses In Shirtless Mirror Selfie: Photo

Jared Leto put his abs on full display in his sizzling new Instagram post while letting fans know he is 'missing' them.

Jared Leto
Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jared Leto showed off his toned abs as he let fans know he misses them in a mirror selfie he shared on Instagram on Thursday, March 30. The sexy snap put his shirtless physique on full display as most of his face was covered by a red baseball cap. His scruffy brown beard filled most of his face and his matching hair was shoulder-length. “miss you xx”, he captioned the pic.

The 51-year-old Suicide Squad star’s good-looking selfie came just a week after he commented on fans’ interest in his youthful appearance. “I do have a good answer for that, but I probably won’t tell you,” he said to Men’s Health in a chat published March 21. “Just to keep everybody guessing. Really, honestly, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter.” He did, however, say that genetics certainly helps him in the aging department.

“People started talking about my age and that sort of thing ten years ago,” he added. “As you get older, people start saying, ‘Ah, you’re still young.’ And then there’s this age where they go, ‘Really? ”

Jared Leto
Jared Leto has bewildered fans for years about how he stays looking younger than he is (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Of course, Jared’s well-preserved face hasn’t prevented him from taking roles that transform him into someone with less-than-ideal skin, which he mentioned in his Men’s Health interview. For instance, 2021’s House of Gucci transformed into a balding man with a prominent forehead, large nose, and sagging jaw skin. Plus, he looked dismal as the Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad and as the monster anti-hero, Morbius, in the 2022 movie of the same name.

Jared is no stranger to getting comments on his seemingly flawless skin or showing off his ripped body. Last November, he shared a sizzling snapshot (seen here) of himself standing on a beach with no shirt on. His toned abs were the star of the photo, in which he looked majestic as he stood on a shoreline with the wind blowing through his brunette hair. He walked barefoot through the sand and had nothing on but a pair of drawstring linen pants.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars member, who is also known for his fashion-forward looks, received several comments about his young looks under the photo, with one bewildered person writing, “How are you still 50?” A second fan added, “What type of blood is he drinking to stay 25 forever??”

