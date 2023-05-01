Penelope Disick, 10, Carries $3,500 Chanel Purse While Out In NYC With Dad Scott Disick

Penelope Disick, 10, is following in her famous mom, Kourtney Kardashian’s, footsteps when it comes to high fashion looks! The ten-year-old was photographed with her dad, Scott Disick, and cousin, North West, along with North’s mom, Kim Kardashian, in New York City on April 30. Penelope looked super stylish in her black dress and knee-high boots, which she paired with a grey and yellow coat. To match the jacket, she carried a yellow $3,500 Chanel Purse with black handles. Kourtney was photographed out and about with the same purse back in 2013.

It appears that Scott was on dad duty for the night, as Kim attended a pre-Met Gala dinner with Anna Wintour. She’ll be in attendance at the May 1 event, where she’s been a staple ever since she made her debut alongside Kanye West in 2013. Kendall Jenner has also been in New York City ahead of the Met Ball, so she’s expected to attend, as well. Kendall appeared in the May issue of Vogue, which honored Karl Lagerfeld, who inspired the theme for this year’s event.

In 2022, all five KarJenner sisters attended the Met for the first time. While Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner had all made various appearances throughout the years, this was the first time that Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian joined them. It’s unclear if the whole crew will be back for a second time in 2023.

Penelope and North are certainly no stranger to this life of luxury. The duo also recently took a lavish trip to Japan with Kim and Kim’s three other children. As they’ve gotten older, the ladies have developed their own, unique senses of style as they continue to live life in the public eye. Penelope had a big part in her mom’s 2022 wedding to Travis Barker, which was featured in the April 2023 documentary special ‘Til Death Do Us Part on Hulu. The youngster partied the night away with her family in Italy, and walked down the aisle at the luxurious ceremony, as well.