North West, 9, Carries $3,500 Prada Purse While Vacationing With Mom Kim Kardashian In Japan: Photo



If there’s one thing for sure about North West, it is that she is one lucky little girl and she proved that while on vacation in Japan. The nine-year-old rocked a $3,500 purple Prada bag while out with her mom and friends and she looked super stylish.

North rocked a lavender Prada purse that was covered in crystals and styled it with a matching fanny pack around her waist, platform black flip-flop sandals, oversized pink sunglasses, a baggy tan T-shirt, patterned beige flared pants, and colorful purple braids. North’s outfits while on vacation were all super cool and her Prada bag was just one of many designer pieces she wore.

Aside from her Prada bag, she also rocked an $895 pink Hello Kitty x Judith Leiber crystal clutch as well as a $905 Olympia Le-Tan bag in the shape of a milk carton. She styled the purses with an oversized pink T-shirt, baggy pink wide-leg pants, and white sneakers. She was joined by her sister, Chicago, and her mom, Kim Kardashian.

For the outing, Kim also rocked pink when she threw on a pair of gray Skims Fleece Pant in Light Heather styled with a super short Skims Rib Crop Tank, a pair of Nike x Dior Air Jordan 1 High Sneakers, a furry pink Balenciaga Xxs Everyday Faux Fur Tote, a massive pink Balenciaga Faux Fur Coat, and Balenciaga Skin Cat Sunglasses in Silver.

North is always rocking some sort of designer accessory and aside from these stylish purses, she recently showed off a crystal pink Judith Lieber purse in the shape of a phone that costs a whopping $6,000.