North West, 9, Shows Off Her Drawing Skills As She Sketches Her Family: Photos

Now that’s an artist in the making! Proud mom Kim Kardashian, 42, put her nine-year-old daughter, North West‘s art on full display via her Instagram Story on Feb. 13. Not only did Northie draw her grandma, Kris Jenner, 67, but she also sketched some impressive portraits of her siblings (see below)! Later, the pre-teen took to TikTok to showcase her latest work of rapper Ice Spice, 23! “Ice spice dupe,” she captioned the adorable video.

In a fan re-post of the portraits, many of Kim’s fans took to the comments to praise her and Kanye West‘s daughter for her talent. “omg i hope she’ll never stop,” one admirer wrote, while another quipped, “Nice work. She’s talented.” A third fan made sure to point out that even at the early stages of her artistry, North’s work could be sold for a pretty penny. “Each one could be sold for thousands rite [sic] now,” they wrote. Finally, a separate fan shared their hopes for the talented youngster. “These are actually really good! Hope she keeps going with this talent of hers!”, the fan shared.

Not only were North’s fans impressed, but the “in ha mood” rapper even reacted to the portrait in a recent interview with TMZ on Monday. While stepping out in Brooklyn, New York, Ice Spice gushed that North’s sketch was “so cute” and even called her “talented.” This is not the first time that the 42-year-old brunette bombshell showed off her mini-me’s art either, as Kim shared some of her daughter’s paintings in Feb. 2021. North West at MOMA? We would love to see it!

The stunning sketches come amid North and Kim’s plethora of Valentine’s Day-inspired TikTok videos from the last week. On Feb. 8, North enjoyed a cup of tea with a heart-shaped candy bomb, and the next day she and her mom unboxed a Poosh V-Day gift box together. “Five days until Valentine’s Day. I hope we can use it all,” they captioned the post along with a pink heart emoji. Finally, when the day of romance arrived, North rocked an all-pink outfit to celebrate the day with her bestie. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned the outfit check video.

Kim shares her four children: Chicago, 5, Psalm, 3, Saint West, 7, and North with her ex-husband Ye, 45. The former power couple was married from 2014 until she called it quits in early 2021, however, they did not finalize their divorce until Nov. 2022. Despite their tedious and lengthy separation, the SKIMS founder has been clear that she will co-parent her kids with the Yeezy designer in an amicable manner. “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’ ” she told Vogue in Feb. 2022. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”