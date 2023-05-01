Kristen Stewart Looks Sleek In Black & White Chanel Suit At 2023 Met Gala: Photos

Kristen Stewart, 33, attended the 2023 Met Gala on Monday and looked gorgeous in her outfit. The actress wore a black and white Chanel suit that included a silky white cropped blazer with black lapels over a white top and black tie. She also rocked a black belt, black pants that flared out and were rolled up at the ends, and white socks with white and black loafers. Her look was topped off by her shorter hairstyle, which gave off 80s’ mullet vibes because of her longer tresses on the ends and shorter ones on top.

Kristen’s look at this year’s Met Gala comes two years after she made headlines for her outfit at the 2021 event. She wore a metallic pink top that had a black ribbon tied in a bow in the upper middle, and white wide leg pants. The pants had silver sequins down the sides of each leg and she topped off the outfit with black boots.

The beauty also had some of her blonde hair pulled up into a high ponytail and the rest down. Her makeup was also on point, matching her outfit. The glam included pink eyeshadow and dark eyeliner that helped bring out her incredible eyes.

Back in 2019, Kristen also got attention for her Met Gala look. She wore a black long-sleeved sequined top, white pants, and white platform shoes. Her short blonde hair had orange streaks in it, proving she can look great no matter the color of her tresses, and she accessorized with several long silver necklaces.

When Kristen’s not wowing with her Met Gala looks, she’s doing so for her successful roles. In early Apr., it was confirmed that her highly popular film, Twilight, in which she played the role of Bella, would return as a television series. It was revealed that the show was in “early development” via Lionsgate Television, sources told The Hollywood Reporter, but it’s unknown yet if Kristen and the original cast will return.