Jessica Chastain Gets Bold With Platinum Blonde Hair & Black Gown At 2023 Met Gala: Photos

Jessica Chastain, 46, had a perfect contrast in coloring when she attended the 2023 Met Gala in New York City, NY on Monday. The talented actress rocked a long black gown that included sheer gloves and a sheer flared out bottom, and long and straight platinum blonde hair, as she posed in front of the large amount of cameras on the red carpet. She added a long silver necklace and rings to the look and showed off pretty makeup that included gray eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

At one point, Jessica also posed with sunglasses, proving she can pull off just about any accessory with her gown. Her incredible outfit was made of velvet material in the mid-section that was lined in matching faux fur. She also had large ruffles at the bottom of the gown, which reached the floor.

Before Jessica wowed in her latest Met Gala gown, she made headlines for her iconic look at the 2023 Academy Awards earlier this year. She wore a long strapless silver sequined gown that was lined in black at the top. It also included an all black velvet train and she accessorized with a matching necklace. Her red hair was down and curled at the bottom and she topped everything off with bright red lipstick.

A few weeks before the Oscars, Jessica attended the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards and went for a much brighter look. It included a pink off-the-shoulder gown that had a ruffled section on one side. She paired it with dangling silver and red earrings as she posed with one hand on her hip. She also wore makeup that included pink lipstick that went perfectly with her gown.

Jessica’s amazing look at the SAG Awards was only one reason why she stood out at the annual event. She also had a bit of a stumble while making her way to the stage after winning Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Series for George & Tammy, and talked about it after. “I’m walking up there, and I realize I’m in trouble because my whole body is shaking, and I’m like, ‘OK I’m gonna need help up the stairs,’ and then I started to trip,” she told Access Hollywood.