Jessica Chastain Sparkles In Plunging Sequin Gown With A Velvet Train At The Oscars

Jessica Chastain looked like the epitome of glamour on the Oscars carpet. The Oscar winner dazzled in a strapless sequin gown for the biggest awards show of the year. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a train that was made of black velvet.

The actress let her hair down in loose waves and rocked a bold red lip. To compliment her red locks, Jessica wore a stunning emerald necklace.

Jessica returns to the Oscars as a presenter. One year ago, the actress won her first Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Jessica had previously been nominated for her performances in Zero Dark Thirty and The Help. During her acceptance speech, Jessica used her time to show support to the LGTBQ+ community and those who might be struggling. “For any of you out there who do in fact feel hopeless or alone, I just want you to know that you are unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you,” she ended her speech. Just two weeks before the Oscars, Jessica won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series. She’s earned critical acclaim for her performance as Tammy Wynette in the Showtime limited series George & Tammy. Jessica looked radiant in an off-the-shoulder pink gown for the awards show.

The actress honored the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in her speech. “He told us all of his frustrating stories about auditions, and he encouraged us to keep going, even when we felt like no one was watching us,” she said. “At the end of the talk, he said, ‘I look forward to working with each of you.’ It really shocked me because it was like he brought it into being. And a few years later, it came true, and I had the opportunity to do a play with him.”

She added, “I’m telling this story now because it reminds me of how powerful our mind is and that we are what our thoughts create. So, I just want to tell everyone who might be struggling at home, to all the actors that I get to meet: Keep going. You’re one job away. I look forward to working with you. I’ll see you on set.”