Jennifer Hudson Comes For Justin Timberlake’s ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ Meme Throne

The month of May is here and Jennifer Hudson, 41, has seemingly snatched Justin Timberlake‘s throne for his iconic “It’s Gonna Be May” meme. On Monday morning, the Dreamgirls star took to social media to share a clip of her singing “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from the hit 2006 movie. In the video, JHud’s character belts out the song and she joked about how the lyrics fit perfectly with the month of May. “I don’t know how your April was, but I think you’re gonna love May !!!”, she captioned the post, along with a purple heart emoji.

I don’t know how your April was, but I think you’re gonna love May !!! 💜 pic.twitter.com/iwwk4peDba — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) May 1, 2023

As soon as the 41-year-old shared the self-created meme for the fifth month of the year, many of her four million followers took to the comments to react to her post. “This is better than Justin Timberlake May,” one fan joked in the comments, along with a laughing emoji. In a separate comment, one of Jennifer’s admirers thanked her for manifesting a great month. “YES, THANK YOU, IM GOING TO LOVE MAY,” they penned. When it came to her Instagram followers, they loved the post just the same. “AHAHAHAHA it’s no longer justin’s holiday, it’s yours from here on out,” one fan wrote, with another who added, “YESSSSSSSSSSS MAMAMA HUD.”

As many know, Justin’s hit song “It’s Gonna Be Me” with NSYNC was released in the year 2000, however, in recent years it has become synonymous with the month of May. Many of the band’s fans couldn’t help but create a meme for the now 42-year-old’s annunciation of the word “Me” as “May.” Justin even sang the brief lyric in honor of the special month during a 2016 interview on Capital FM. “It’s gonna be May,” he said in a normal voice before he belted out, “It’s gonna be MAY!”

Years later, and despite Jennifer’s new video, many people are still using JT’s meme to ring in the month just before summer commences. Some people have become tired of the meme though. “thanking the lord and the entirety of the internet for not seeing a single it’s gonna be may tweet,” one fan wrote on May 1. “The death of Facebook meant the death of ‘it’s gonna be may’ memes, which shows society can, actually, heal,” the second person wrote. Finally, some people forgot to share the post on Apr. 30 to prepare for May 1, and tweeted that they regretted it. “i hate to say it but someone’s gotta do it it’s gonna be may,” an NSYNC fan tweeted.

Amid sharing the new May meme, Jennifer also took to Instagram that same day to show off her stunning Mother’s Day outfit, just weeks ahead of the holiday. “@iamjhud had to put on her good hat for our Mother’s Day show!”, she and her show’s official Instagram captioned the joint-video on May 1. In the clip, she rocked an all-white ensemble with a traditional “Sunday Best” hat. “Can you tell it’s a special one today?”, The Jennifer Hudson Show host asked the audience. “This the Mother’s Day show!”