Jenna Ortega Slays In Black Corset Mini Dress With Long Train At The Met Gala

Jenna Ortega has risen to the top of Hollywood’s next generation of A-list stars, so it’s only natural for the 20-year-old actress to hit the 2023 Met Gala. The Met Gala may have been on a Monday, but Jenna was bringing major Wednesday energy. The Scream 6 star looked gorgeous in a black corset mini-dress with a long train.

She also rocked a matching jacket and knee-high sheer tights. Her jacket and dress featured gold chain detailing. The 2023 event marks Jenna’s second Met Gala.

The past year has been a life-changing one for the actress. Her role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday series cemented her as Hollywood’s brightest rising star. Wednesday broke all kinds of records for the streaming service and captured the cultural zeitgeist in a massive way. Jenna’s performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. The series has been renewed for season 2, and Jenna will also executive produce this time around.

On top of Wednesday, Jenna reprised her role as Tara Carpenter in the fan-favorite Scream 6. The latest film in the Scream franchise made over $168 million at the box office, making it one of the most successful Scream films ever.

Jenna’s not slowing down whatsoever. She’s got Wednesday season 2 and more than likely Scream 7 ahead. The actress is also in talks to play Lydia Deetz’s daughter in the Beetlejuice sequel.

The 20-year-old has quickly become a style icon as she’s promoted her projects. She looked stunning in a Gucci cutout dress at the Golden Globes and slayed her strapless black dress from Versace at the SAG Awards. Jenna also channeled her inner Wednesday at the show’s premiere in a gothic black gown and veil by Versace.

“I do think that Wednesday changed my taste a lot. I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise,” Jenna told InStyle when discussing her sometimes gothic style. “It’s also something that I’ve always wanted to do. I just never felt like I could. I feel like there were always a lot of voices and opinions that I used to place too much value in.”