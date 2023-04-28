Sunny Hostin Mocks Whoopi Goldberg For Constantly Farting On ‘The View’: Watch

Sunny Hostin of The View is on a highly opinionated streak. After firing back at former co-host Meghan McCain for slamming the show, she then hilariously called out Whoopi Goldberg for farting the most. During the Thursday, April 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the host asked who on The View “actually passes gas the most,” and Sunny interjected, “Whoopi!”

It would seem to be a leading question. According to the New York Post, she broke wind in March, cracking up her co-hosts. “That was gas,” she admitted on the air. And in 2001, she appeared to do the same while interviewing fellow actor Claire Danes.

While giving this dubious honor to Whoopi, however, Sunny also gave her high marks for some important attributes. “Who is the most generous gift giver?” Andy asked, to which Sunny replied, “Oh, it’s Whoopi.” She also claimed Whoopi was the most likely to pick up the check if they all went out to dinner, and that Whoopi is the co-host she most often disagrees with.

The 67-year-old Till actress isn’t known for being self-conscious, and spoke out about ageism in Hollywood and how she’s dealt with it, last December. “I didn’t have the same problems a beautiful actress has,” she told the Times of London. “I don’t have to worry about it. My stuff’s going to sag and fall and I will be fine. My chest is gonna do what it does. I can age the way I age.”

She also said she had avoided sexual harassment when getting started as an actress by dressing as she pleased — androgynously. “No one was coming after me,” she told the outlet at the time. “They were scared of me because I was black and unknown, so no one was sure what my response might be. So they figured, thank God, ‘Maybe let’s not go in that direction with her.'”