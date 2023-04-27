Khloe Kardashian Reveals Stitched-Up Face After Melanoma Removal For The 1st Time

A new trailer for season 3 of 'The Kardashian's shows Khloe Kardashian discussing her melanoma removal and showing off the giant wound she was left with on her face.

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian gave fans an insight into just how scary her melanoma surgery was in a new trailer for The Kardashians. Hulu dropped new footage from season 3 on April 28, and it featured Khloe after finding out that she had skin cancer on her face. “This, on her face, is very concerning,” Kris Jenner said in the clip. The trailer then flashed to a look at the stitches across Khloe’s left cheek. There was a ruler next to the long wound, as well, to show just how big it was (about 4 centimeters).

Khloe Kardashian’s face after melanoma removal. (HULU)

In subsequent scenes, Khloe wore a huge bandage down the side of her face. “I don’t think I’ve seen you this low,” Khloe’s friend Malika Haqq admitted, with Kendall Jenner adding, “She doesn’t sleep, she’s lost a lot of weight.” Although Khloe is usually able to stay pretty level-headed, even she was taken aback by the situation. “Melanoma’s deadly,” she said. “This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be.”

Khloe first shared her skin cancer scare publicly in Oct. 2022 when fans started noticing that she was wearing a skin-colored bandage on her face. She explained that she had a spot on her face that she “thought was a zit,” but when it didn’t go away after seven months, she had it biopsied. When the results revealed that the spot was a tumor that was “incredibly rare” for her age, she was advised to have it surgically removed immediately. Luckily, her surgeon was “able to get everything,” but the healing process was a long one. “You’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed),” Khloe explained.

In Feb. 2023, fans wondered why she was still wearing the bandage on her face, although it was barely visible at that point. She provided another update. reminding her Instagram followers that she had a tumor removed, and assuring them, “I’m totally OK.” It’s unclear exactly when Khloe had this procedure done, but it appears to have happened sometime after she welcomed her second baby (via surrogate) in July 2022 (and, obviously, before October).

The Kardashians trailer is the first time that Khloe revealed what her face looked like right after the surgery and in the immediate weeks following it, before she was able to start rocking flesh-colored bandages. In the sneak peek, Khloe also addressed her relationship status with Tristan Thompson after having their second baby. She confirmed that she would not be getting back together with him following his paternity scandal, which Khloe did not find out about until her surrogate was already pregnant.  “I think he thinks, ‘Let’s just ride this out,'” Khloe admitted. “But, no. No chances.” The show returns to Hulu on May 25.

