‘Stranger Things’ Stars Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Prove They’re Still A Couple At Brooklyn Museum Artists Ball

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are still going strong! The Stranger Things duo appeared as cozy as ever as they hit the red carpet at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball presented by Dior, held at The Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday, April 25. In an adorable photo, which you can SEE HERE via PEOPLE, Natalia, 28, smiled softly as she snuggled up to her boyfriend at the event. She wore a stylish black dress with colorful floral details and wore her reddish hair in Hollywood glam curls around her shoulders.

Charlie, 28, rocked an oversized black suit jacket with a white collared shirt. In another photo, Natalia smiled while seated at a flower and candle-covered dinner table, the arrangements perfectly matching the flowers on her dress. And in a third, they posed while sitting on a bench for a more serious pic. In all three photos, the couple seemed to be completely at ease with each other and affectionate.

It was a rare sighting of the couple, who have carried out their romance with extreme privacy. In fact, they initially kept the whole thing a secret. “We didn’t really know what the relationship was,” Charlie told GQ in a February 2020 interview. “The caginess, anyway, might have been unnecessary.”

A year earlier, Natalia spoke out about how it’s “an interesting thing to work with somebody who you go home with” after “long days” on the job. “It’s always really fun,” she told Refinery 29 in July of 2019. “We’re really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before. There’s that sense of who knows if you’ll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this.”

Rumors of a relationship between the two Netflix actors first emerged in 2017, when they were seen at LAX airport after attending the Golden Globe Awards. Months later, they took it global, and were seen laying on the PDA in London and Paris.