Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton Squash Split Speculation As They’re Pictured For The 1st Time In 7 Months

As the seven months passed since the last time Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were seen together, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the Stranger Things duo had gone their separate ways. Not so! Natalia, 27, and her leading man Charlie, 28, were seen in New York City on Tuesday, January 10, bundling up in SoHo for a date night. In pics you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the actress who plays Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix megahit rocked an oversized animal print coat paired with black pants and sneakers for the chilly outing. She wore her brunette hair pulled back and accessorized with a skinny scarf.

Charlie, who plays Jonathan Byers, wore a chic, long black trench coat with matching shoes. Both were seen with cigarettes poised in their hands. The couple, who have been together since early 2016, haven’t been seen since summer, when they hit up Stranger Fest in Mexico City on June 2, 2022. They were also photographed on the red carpet for Stranger Things 4 in Spain back in May.

The pics of the elusive couple, who appeared to be as comfortable as ever with each other, were enough to put to rest any rumors of a split. But they’ve never been anything but private about their relationship, despite the public nature of their careers. “He’s alright I guess,” Natalia coyly told US Weekly back in 2018. “He doesn’t mess up our scenes too much! No, he’s great. He’s talented, like everybody in the cast. They’re all super, just great to work with.”

A year later, in 2019, the stunning actress admitted that sometimes the lines between character and reality become blurred. “We want them to have moments and these things, but I think sometimes we get confused and are like … between our own and the characters,” she told PEOPLE Now at the time.

As for Charlie’s, he’s admitted that having the same career helps them support one another. “Yeah, because there are times when you do get stressed,” he told V Man in February of 2019. “So to go home with someone you work with, and say, ‘I think they hate me … ‘ They’ll say, ‘No they don’t.’ You can break the walls down with your partner. Because we work in the same industry and have had similar trajectories, we’ve gone through it together.”