Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are All Smiles As They Nearly Smooch For Kiss Cam At Lakers Game

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t sweating any royal drama. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a date night at the Los Angeles Lakers playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 24. Meghan and Prince Harry were spotted on the overhead jumbotron showing some adorable PDA.

Prince Harry and Meghan snuggled up in their seats, with a cheeky Harry trying to go in for what appears to be a kiss for the kiss cam. A very happy Meghan waved and wrapped her arm lovingly around Prince Harry’s arm.

The couple didn’t bring their two kids, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 22 months, along for the Lakers game. Meghan looked chic in a pink linen suit jacket and tailored shorts. They watched the Lakers beat the Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The next couple of weeks will be hectic for the couple. Prince Harry will travel back to London for his father’s coronation on May 6. Meghan will not be attending the coronation. She will stay in California as Prince Archie celebrates his fourth birthday.

Recently, Meghan has had to address swirling rumors about why she’s not attending King Charles III’s coronation. After speculation was made that she wasn’t going to the coronation because of the “unconscious bias” towards Archie that she reportedly wrote about in a letter to the King in 2021, Meghan released a statement.

“The Duchess of Sussex is going on about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” her statement said. “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

Meghan will be having a birthday party for Archie as the coronation festivities are going on overseas. “It’s going to be a low-key party at home,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ll have friends around them and Meghan’s mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend.”