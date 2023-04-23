Meghan Markle: It’s ‘Ridiculous’ An Old Letter About ‘Bias’ Towards Son Archie, 3, Is Reason For Missing Coronation

Meghan Markle, 41, is setting the record straight when it comes to the reason she’s not attending King Charles III‘s coronation next month. The Duchess of Sussex released a statement, which was posted on Twitter, after rumors started to claim that she wasn’t going to the ceremony because of the “unconscious bias” towards her son Prince Archie, 3, which she reportedly wrote about in a letter to the King back in 2021. Her husband, Prince Harry, 38, is expected to attend the coronation by himself while Meghan and their brood, which also includes Princess Lilibet, 1, stay home in California.

“The Duchess of Sussex is going on about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” the statement began. “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

Meghan’s statement comes just one day after it was reported that she wrote a letter to King Charles after she and Harry did their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey and revealed a royal family member speculated about the color of skin a then unborn Archie would have. The concerned mother apparently wrote her father-in-law to open a dialogue about the comment made by the publicly unnamed individual, and in his response, he expressed his sadness about the royal rift. Although they both reportedly “acknowledged that the individual’s remark was not made with malice,” Meghan felt she didn’t receive a satisfactory response from the King, according to The Telegraph, and it was part of the reason she decided to skip the coronation.

Meghan’s anticipated absence from the coronation was announced earlier this month by Buckingham Palace. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” their statement read. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Although Meghan and her kids won’t be attending, the King is expected to have most of his close family members by his side at the coronation ceremony. In addition to Harry, his other son, Prince William, and his family, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will be in attendance, as well as the King’s wife, Queen Consort Camila‘s five grandchildren. Some of them are expected to play roles as “Pages of Honour.”