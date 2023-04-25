‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey Says She’s ‘Still Talking’ To Vinny Guadagnino: ‘He’s Hot’

Although Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, 32, didn’t end up getting her fairytale ending on Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor, she is still scoring points with other reality TV stars! During her interview on the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast on Apr. 25, the blonde beauty admitted that she’s “still talking” to Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino, 35. When asked if her speculated romance with Vinny is “a thing” she responded with, “It was like kind of a thing and then, now I … I don’t know.”

“We’re still talking. We came on tour for like, a week and we had a ton of fun together,” Gabby continued. “And he is just a good friend. He gets it, you know? Like, he spent his life on reality TV. He’s really smart. He’s really funny. He’s hot.” Kaitlyn Bristowe then asked her friend why she isn’t dating him if he is “all the things.” Gabby continued to be a bit vague and said she wasn’t sure. “I don’t know… we do chat all the time,” she explained, before confessing that Vinny was in her DMs “the other day.”

“He was like, sliding into my DMs the other day and I’m like, we’re past that,” the season 19 co-lead added. “I’m like, ‘Are you flirting with me?’ And he’s like, ‘Um, yeah. Now I’m nervous.’ And I was like, ‘Just tell me you like me.’ And he was like, ‘I like you.'” Later, Gabby cited the fact that the 35-year-old is filming the Jersey Shore spinoffs and his “busy” schedule as the main reason they have not dated. More so, she declared that he “hates” Los Angeles, where Gabby is currently living. “I’m always trying to get him out [to L.A.],” she quipped. “I’m like, never say never.”

Kaitlyn, who appeared on the 19th season of The Bachelor, gushed over Gabby and Vinny’s flirty relationship. “I could see you two dating for sure!”, the 37-year-old gushed. “I’m rooting for this.” Gabby called him a “friend”, which is something she noted is a goal in her future partner. “He’s like, a friend too, first, which is something that I just really want,” she said. “We were gossiping and sending voice memos the other day and like, this is fun!”

Gabby’s appearance on the podcast notably comes four days after she threw some subtle shade at Clayton via Instagram. “Cl*y ton was supposed to propose to me in this dress,” she captioned the photo of her rocking a sexy a little black dress. Of course, after she shared the post, the 29-year-old took to the comments to seemingly flirt with her. “Bring the dress to Scottsdale this weekend,” he wrote. Gabby competed on Clayton’s season alongside Rachel Recchia, 27, however he ultimately picked Susie Evans, 29. Sadly, things fizzled out and Susie ended up splitting with Clayton by Sept. 2022.