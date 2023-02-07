Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She’s ‘Been Getting The Itch’ To ‘Return To TV’ After ‘Bachelor’ Hosting Stint (Exclusive)

Kaitlyn Bristowe has found love on TV, she’s danced on TV and she’s helped others find love on TV! After taking some time away from the small screen to focus on her podcast Off The Vine and wine brand, Spade & Sparrow, the former Bachelorette star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “getting the itch to return to TV!” “Believe it or not!” she laughed, while discussing her latest partnership with Soap & Glory. “I don’t know what that looks like, but I am just craving doing something where I actually have creative control.”

When asked, Kaitlyn shied away from the idea of acting, but said she’d prefer to do “something really fun” where “people can watch on their couches at home and feel like they’re with me.” “I feel like the audience right now are craving connection and fun and relatability. I just think that that would be something I could do,” she told HL.

Recall, Kaitlyn made her first TV appearance on the 19th season of The Bachelor with Chris Soules, and became the lead the following season on The Bachelorette. She went on to compete on Dancing With The Stars season 29, winning the top prize with partner Artem Chigvintsev. Later, Kaitlyn returned to the Bachelor franchise to host alongside Tayshia Adams for Katie Thurston‘s season in March 2021, after Chris Harrison stepped away from his duties. The ladies then returned to host Michelle Young’s season in October 2021, but after that, ABC Network announced Jesse Palmer would permanently be taking over hosting the show going forward.

The bride-to-be admitted she’s still so busy with her wine brand, podcast, scrunchie biz as well as planning a wedding. However, that didn’t stop her from ‘getting naked’ for her new Soap & Glory partnership! Kaitlyn partnered with the beauty brand to put a playful spin on the #GetReadyWithMe trends to inspire their newest campaign, the #GetNakedWithMeChallenge – because their Flake Away Body Scrub makes your skin feel so smooth & glorious that you’d rather stay naked than get dressed after showering. “I love doing something that makes you feel good in your skin and encourages people to feel good in their skin” Kaitlyn gushed. “When you put on the Flake Away Body Scrub and get out of the shower — I still moisturize after, but it feels like you don’t even need to because your body is just like velvet from it!”

Join Kaitlyn in the #GetNakedWithMeChallenge! Anyone who creates their own TikTok content inspired by Kaitlyn’s Soap & Glory content using #GetNakedWithMeChallenge and tagging @SoapandGloryUSA will be entered to win a selection of exciting prizes from Soap & Glory, such as a jar of Flake Away signed by Kaitlyn Bristowe, and more!