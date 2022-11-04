Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Her ‘DWTS’ Advice For Fellow ‘Bachelorette’ Star Gabby Windey: ‘She’s Crushing It’ (Exclusive)

Gabby Windey continues to slay on Dancing With The Stars, week after week, and most recently she has appeared to keep her head held high amid rumors about her relationship with Eric Schwer. Mirror Ball winner and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that she’s reached out to Gabby to offer advice from her own experience on the dance competition show, although they haven’t been able to connect. “That is a busy woman!” Kaitlyn laughed while speaking in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL. “I hold grace and space for people who are going through the Dancing with the Stars process because I didn’t want to respond to anybody on text. I was like, I am so tired. I cannot handle one more thing on my plate. My body hurts. I was so overwhelmed.”

She continued, “Gabby is absolutely crushing it and definitely has potential to take home that Mirror Ball. I told her, ‘If you need space, or if you need to talk or if you need advice, or if you just need me to fly out there and rub your little feet, I will.’ I will help because I know how hard that process is.”

“I don’t think people even know what they’re signing up for when they do it. It’s absolutely draining physically, mentally in every but it’s also so rewarding and you really push yourself,” the alum explained. Kaitlyn admitted there are “so many people” on this season’s show she’s “rooting for” as DWTS winds down into its final weeks. “It’s been a crazy season!” The alum gushed. “I’m thankful I wasn’t on this season, because I don’t know if I’d walk away with that Mirror Ball like I did on my season, because everybody is inspiring and incredibly talented. It’s an amazing, really fun season watch.”

The bride-to-be spoke to HL in partnership with Mars to advocate for pet adoption and helping sheltered dogs and cats in the US and Canada find their forever homes. “Shelters right now are in a crisis, which is terrifying. They’re on pace to have their worst rates of overpopulation, and I want to use my platform to bring awareness to this because it’s really near and dear to my heart,” Kaitlyn, who has two adopted pups, herself, told HL. “I’m always an advocate for rescuing and it just breaks my heart that there’s all of these animals that are always there to help us and right now, they need us more than ever.”

Kaitlyn advised fans to go to your local shelter and see the animals, possibly foster them or even fully rescue, giving them a forever home! “There’s so many ways to get involved to help this crisis,” she promised. “There’s highs and lows of social media, but one of my favorite things about it is being able to use your voice and platform to share things that are important, and this is definitely one of them.” Visit bettercitiesforpets.com to get more information on how you can help.