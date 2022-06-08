Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals ‘DWTS’ Pros Daniella & Pasha Will Choreograph First Dance For ‘Gatsby’ Wedding

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick‘s first dance as a married couple is going to be a special one, especially because it will be choreographed by some Dancing With The Stars pros! The former Bachelorette spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview while discussing her new Amazon Handmade wedding collection, and revealed she has enlisted Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov to help choreograph her and Jason’s first dance. “They have their own wedding website where they teach couples their first dance, so they’re going to do something for us!” Kaitlyn told HL.

“Jason, I always call him Mr. Traditional, so I think the dance will be more traditional, but there will be a little spice,” the future Mrs. Tartick added. Of course, she needs to bring her dancing chops to the wedding dance floor at some point, she did, after all, win Dancing With The Stars in 2020!

Kaitlyn revealed that she and Jason are now in wedding planning mode after a whirlwind year, and she has found that making the time to come together and plan has been beneficial to her mental health. “It’s the other stuff that makes me crazy!” she laughed. “We really work with each other and communicate and have that time where we sit down and talk about what we want things to look like, where we want it to be, who we want to be there. That actually has been part of my self care routine, to make the time to come together and do the wedding planning.”

Kaitlyn has also been finding a ton of unique inspiration for the big day through Amazon Handmade, Amazon’s space for small businesses and local artisans to sell their pieces. “A big part of wedding planning for me has been making sure it’s really unique to us, and that’s exactly what Amazon Handmade is doing. They just have such a good mission to help these small businesses that sell beautifully handcrafted items for people’s wedding,” explained Kaitlyn, who will curate three storefronts featuring her favorites items, the first launching today, June 8th. “You’re just going to be able to find unique things that make it special for your day.”

The “Off The Vine” podcast host added that Amazon Homemade has helped bring her and Jason’s dreams of an “over the top, Great Gatsby” wedding to life! “We want so many little things that are true to us, and that’s why it’s so incredible to work with Amazon Handmade.”