Sofia Richie Married: Lionel’s Daughter Ties Knot With Elliot Grainge In The French Rivieria

Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge while wearing an incredibly fashionable wedding gown one year after the happy couple got engaged.

Blushing bride Sofia Richie looks radiant in an elegant white gown as she celebrates her lavish wedding weekend in the French Riviera. The model and daughter of legendary crooner Lionel Richie stepped out with her British fiance Elliot Grainge on Friday evening during their ultra glamorous trip to tie the knot in Antibes. It was unclear whether the happy couple were heading off to a fancy rehearsal dinner, or were dressed up for the nuptials. The stylish 24-year-old chose a demure, delicately beaded floor length ensemble for the occasion paired with white stilettos and wore her long hair in a chic up do. Her record executive groom, 30, looked dapper in a dark suit and tie as they were snapped by their team of photographers at their swanky hotel at sunset. Among the slew of A-list guests jetting in to watch them exchange vows are Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sofia's sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, as well as her father Lionel Richie and brother Miles.
Sofia Richie is a married woman! The model happily exchanged vows with Elliot Grainge at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera on Friday (Apr. 21). The gorgeous bride wore a stunning ivory gown with decadent embellishments all along the bodice. The high-neck collar gave Sofia, 24, an elegant look, complemented by how her hair was pulled tight in a high bun. She shined with subtle jewelry and makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.

Elliot, the 30-year-old music executive, wore a dark, tailored suit. His white shirt matched his new wife’s wedding gown, and the polka dots on the tie gave him a bit of extra pizazz. Elliot leaned in as the couple posed for photographs and offered his new wife a sweet kiss.

Sofia and Elliot’s wedding took place one year after the couple got engaged. The excited new fiancee at the time took to Instagram on Apr. 20, 2022, to share photos from the special moment when Elliot proposed. Sophia’s post revealed that he got down on one knee by candlelight while outside, and it looked like it was a truly romantic day!

“Forever isn’t long enough,” Sofia captioned the photos of the proposal. One of them showed them sweetly kissing as she showed off her epic diamond engagement ring. The significant milestone in their relationship took place just over a year after they went Instagram official.

Shortly after the proposal went public, Sofia’s dad Lionel Richie talked about how Elliot asked for his blessing before he popped the question in an interview. “Poor guy. I thought he was going to pass out, but he survived it. I was going to rib him a little bit, but I didn’t want to play. He was going to faint. It was wonderful. He’s deeply in love,” he told Access about Elliot’s nerves during the memorable moment. “That’s all you really want as a dad.”

Lionel also talked about how Elliot had “a head start” in getting to know him since he had known the groom since he was a young boy. “Elliot had a head start, because I’ve known him since he was like 12, 13-years-old. So he kind of knows me, from years of being in the business and stuff. He knows who I am. So I can’t intimidate him,” he said.

