Maci Bookout Celebrates Son’s Baseball Win With New Photos After Ryan Edwards’ Sentencing

Ryan Edwards‘ ex Maci Bookout and their 14-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, kept busy at the teen’s baseball game on April 20, the same day that it was revealed that Ryan was sentenced to a year in prison. Maci took to Instagram to share photos of Bentley following his big win on the baseball field. In the first shot, the mother/son duo posed together, with Bentley already a head taller than the Teen Mom OG star. Other images showed Bentley with his teammates, as well as with Maci’s mom. Maci also included a video of her other two children, Jayde McKinney, 7, and Maverick McKinney, 6, watching their big brother on the field.

Bentley lives with his mother and her husband, Taylor McKinney, amidst his estranged relationship with Ryan, who has been in the midst of legal troubles for months. The reality star’s latest trouble with the law began in Feb. 2023 when he was arrested for violating a protective order that was filed by his wife, Mackenzie. Mackenzie had filed for the protective order on Feb. 8, two days before Ryan’s arrest. The arrest took place after she told police that he had posted revealing photos of her on Instagram. Amidst his conversation with police, Ryan was also found to be in possession of “drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics,” according to officials. He was reportedly released from jail after posting a $55,000 bond.

By the end of February, Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan (the exes have two children together). On March 1, Ryan was arrested for violating his order of protection again. He was also charged with stalking. Court documents revealed that Ryan had sent Mackenzie at least two text messages, despite being ordered to have no contact with her via the Feb. 8 protective order. Following these charges, a judge allowed Ryan to go to rehab instead of serving a prison sentence, but he skipped out on rehab after just a few days.

In April, Ryan faced a third arrest, this time for simple possession of a controlled substance and DUI. On April 20, a judge sentenced him to a year in prison. At the sentencing hearing, Ryan pled guilty to the harassment charges against him and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison. The judge decided to reinstate the prison sentence due to Ryan’s decision to leave rehab. He’s expected to appear in court for a subsequent sentencing on the DUI/drug possession charges in June.