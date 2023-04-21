Hilaria Baldwin Supports Alec By Cuddling Up To Him In 1st Photo After Manslaughter Charges Dropped

Hilaria Baldwin supported her husband Alec Baldwin after the actor was cleared of the manslaughter charge in the Rust shooting case. The couple took a sweet picture together on April 20 where Alec, 65, cradled Hilaria, 39, on his lap and wrapped his arms around her. Alec’s wife rested her head against the 30 Rock star who shut his eyes. Hilaria was dressed in a red top and jeans, while Alec wore a blue collared shirt and matching pants. Hilaria shared the photo to her Instagram and included just a red heart emoji in her caption.

Alec and Hilaria had their tender moment together hours after Variety reported that Alec would no longer be facing a manslaughter charge in the legal case related to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of Alec’s movie Rust in October 2021. To celebrate the charge being dropped, Alec posted a cuddly photo of himself and Hilaria at a restaurant. “I owe everything to this woman,” Alec captioned the photo. “(And to you, Luke,)” he added, presumably referring to attorney Luke Nikas, who is representing him in the case.

In a statement to Variety, Alec’s lawyers said they were “pleased” that the charges were dropped against the actor. “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” the statement read. The Beetlejuice star had previously pleaded “not guilty” to the involuntary manslaughter charge in February. If Alec had been found guilty, he could have faced up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In Oct. 2021, Alec discharged a prop gun on the set of his Western Rust, killing Halyna and wounding director Joel Souza. An investigation followed, leading to charges being filed against Alec and various crew members, including the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. A firearm enhancement had already been dropped in February. Alec had also reached a settlement with Halyna’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit in October 2022. Alec still has a lawsuit against the crew of the film, citing negligence.

Throughout this legal crisis, Hilaria, who shares seven kids with Alec, has been intensely protective and supportive of her famous husband. Hilaria has also shown support to the family and friends of Halyna, who was a mom of one.