Victoria Justice Reveals Whether She & Ariana Grande Really Feuded On 'Victorious': 'Not Even Relevant'

The former Nickelodeon star opened up about the 'I Think We All Sing' meme, which made fans wonder if the two actresses had beef.

April 19, 2023
Victoria Justice laid the rumors that she and Ariana Grande didn’t get along on the set of their beloved Nickelodeon show Victorious. The actress, 30, revealed that she and the “7 Rings” singer, 29, didn’t have issues while working on the musical comedy, admitting to the two of them talking about fan speculation, in a new interview with E! News’ The Rundown on Tuesday, April 18.

Victoria dispelled any speculation that the two of them had issues while working on the show. She explained that with it being over 10 years after the final episode aired, it shouldn’t even be a discussion. “I think the biggest rumor is this whole narrative that was created with me being jealous of her and of us not being friends,” she said. “I feel like it’s this constant story of the media and people wanting to pit people against each other, and it’s just so not even relevant anymore now.”

Ariana and Victoria were co-stars of the Nickelodeon sitcom for three seasons. (Lisa Rose / © Nickelodeon / Everett Collection)

The actress also reflected on a meme that came from fans looking at a 2011 interview with the cast, where their co-star Elizabeth Gillies complimented Ariana’s vocal abilities, and Victoria chimed in to say, “I think we all sing,” leading fans to think it was a slight against her co-star. Victoria said that both she and Ariana talked after the meme surfaced. “When that ‘I Think We All Sing’ meme came out, I think that was so annoying,” she told E! News. “Ariana texted me and we both were like, ‘This is so stupid.'”

Even though it’s been years since Victorious was on the air, the two actresses have reunited with their former castmates on a few different occasions. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the series, the two actresses participated in a virtual reunion with the rest of the cast in March 2020, per PeopleAriana also brought in some of her former castmates for her “thank u, next” music video in 2019, although Victoria didn’t make an appearance. Ariana and Elizabeth also reunited on-stage during one of her tour stops in 2019 to perform a duet from the sitcom.

