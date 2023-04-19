Tom Brady Shows Off His Dancing Skills At NFL Retirement Party: Watch

Tom Brady, is so thrilled about his retirement from the NFL, he could dance! The former Bucs quarterback, 45, was seen in an Instagram video living it up at an epic retirement party, during which he golfed, played football on the beach, went jet skiing, and showed off his formidable dancing skills! In one short clip, he danced cowboy style with a blonde pal, and in another, he raised his arms for a celebratory jig. Throughout it all, he smiled and enjoyed the companionship of friends and family.

“Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family,” he captioned the post on Wednesday, April 19. “Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries.” Tom completed the post with a laughing emoji.

Tom’s following of 13.7 million followers took to the comments thread to congratulate him on a formidable career. “Beach Football? That’s the Top Gun moment people really wanted to see…” quipped a fan, while another wrote, “Tom Brady deserves and needs this time. Good for him, I’m so happy for him. He looks so relaxed.” “Tom out here living his best life! Love to see it!” remarked a third.

Tom’s retirement isn’t actually his first, though he insists it’s his last. On February 1, he took to Instagram to announce he was retiring “for good.” “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good,” he announced in a video chat with fans.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me — my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

Tom’s previous retirement, announced and retracted in 2022, seemingly touched off an avalanche of events in his personal life, leading up to divorce from his former wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen.