Moonbin Dead: K-Pop Singer Reportedly Dies At Age 25

K-pop fans are mourning the loss of ASTRO band member Moonbin, who passed away on Wednesday, April 19. The singer was found dead at the age of 25 in his home in Seoul, according to Rolling Stone India. His management team, Fantagio, took to ASTRO’S official Instagram to share the heartbreaking news and to offer condolences to his friends and family.

“On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky,” the message began in Korean. “Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

“It is even more painful to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love,” Fantagio’s post continued. “We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else.”

The note went on to request fans to “refrain from speculative and malicious reports” in order for Moonbin’s family to grieve properly. It concluded, “The funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues in attendance.”

In regards to Moonbin’s cause of death, Seoul Gangnam Police issued a statement hours after the sad news went viral. “It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” the statement said, according to Yonhap News. “We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Moonbin’s rep.

Moonbin was one of six members of the Korean pop sensation ASTRO, which debuted in 2016. He would go on to form an eponymous sub-group of the band called Moonbin & Sanha, according to NME. The duo released a “mini-album” titled Incense in January and were scheduled to perform at the Dream Concert in Busan in May.

Moonbin was also the older brother of Moon Sua, a member of the K-pop girl group Billie, per the outlet. RIP.