Chris Evans Has Fans Swooning With ‘Ghosted’ Premiere Red Carpet Look: Photos

Chris Evans looked as handsome as ever when he attended the premiere of his new film 'Ghosted' in a stylish outfit that had fans swooning on social media.

April 19, 2023
It’s no secret that Chris Evans is extremely handsome and his latest look just took him to a whole new level. The 41-year-old attended the world premiere of his new Apple Original Films, Ghosted, at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 18. For the premiere, Chris rocked a cream sweater with green trousers and glasses, sending his fans into a tizzy on social media.

Chris Evans looked handsome in this ivory sweater & green pants at the ‘Ghosted’ premiere in NYC on April 18. (Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock)

Chris, who stars as Cole Riggan in the new film, wore a King & Tuckfield outfit featuring a fitted ivory knit collared sweater with green piping details. He styled the cardigan with a white undershirt beneath and a pair of dark green pleated trousers. He accessorized his look with a pair of round glasses and olive green suede loafers.

Fans of Chris couldn’t get over how amazing he looked on the red carpet and people immediately started tweeting how much they loved him. One user wrote, “my only thoughts today are of chris evans at the ghosted premiere with his little glasses.” Meanwhile, other comments included, “It is once again time to profess my love Chris Evans stylist – they are just so important to me,” “Chris wearing glasses wasn’t a look I though I needed but now I definitely do. Oh my god,” “Chris Evans is the daddy, right?,” and “Chris Evans being gorgeous.”

Chris Evans & Ana de Armas posed together at the NYC premiere of their new film, ‘Ghosted,’ on April 18. (Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Chris was joined by his co-star, Ana de Armas, who stars as Sadie in the upcoming Apple TV+ movie which will officially be released on April 21. Ana looked stunning in a black Louis Vuitton monogram jacquard coat dress with a plunging V-neckline and gold buttons down the front of the bodice. She accessorized her mini with a pair of black strappy Louis Vuitton sandals, Anita Ko Large Diamond Collins Hoops Earrings, and Anita Ko Large Diamond Collins Hoops Earrings.

