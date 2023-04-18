‘RHOBH’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Claims She Once Had Sex With Matt Damon: Watch

Celebrities have one-night stands too! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, 41, appeared on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live show on Tuesday and seemingly confirmed she had sex with Matt Damon, 52, decades ago. Before Teddi could get to the news herself, her friend and RHOC alum Tamra Judge, 55, hinted at it first. “Can we talk about the celebrity that Teddi boned when she was -,” Tamra quipped before the 41-year-old screamed, “No, my gosh, you cannot tell Jeff [Lewis].”

The 55-year-old then clarified that Teddi previously addressed this on another podcast, but requested to have the Good Will Hunting star‘s name cut out. “She mentioned it on a podcast and then went back and told the producers, ‘Take that guy’s name out,’” Tamra explained. “So, now I tell people, ‘If you guys wanna know, just DM me and I’ll tell you who it is.’” Her Two T’s In a Pod co-host then interjected and said, “I’m like, ‘Stop telling people.’ I did not wanna out this guy.”

Jeff then asked the Bravo personality how old she was when this alleged hookup happened. “I was… 20? I had a fake ID to get into the club,” Teddi said. “He was probably 30? 10 years older.” Tamra quipped that it was indeed a “one-night stand” when the host asked if Teddi had slept with him on the first date. Teddi and Tamra confirmed that the celebrity in question was a “big name” at the time, however the nutrition coach didn’t want to name him specifically.

“All I can tell you is he has a very famous best friend as well. … That’s all I’m saying,” she said. Her bestie then started to hint a bit more specifically and said that his first name begins with the letter M and his last name with the letter D, to which Teddi screamed in protest. The producer for the podcast and TV personality Jamison Scala then took a wild guess. “That was my guess, it’s Matt Damon,” they shouted, while Tamra confirmed with several head nods and screams.

By the end of the clip Teddi tried to deflect the confirmation by listing other famous men with the same initials. “Guys there’s so many other M.D’s out there,” she added. “There’s Matt Dillon, there’s Michael Douglas.” Although Teddi seemingly claimed she slept with the Oscar-winner she is a happily married woman. She and her hubby, Edwin Arroyave, 46, got married in 2011 and have since welcomed three kids: Slate, 10, Dove, 3, and son, Cruz, 8. Matt, for his part, has been married to Luciana Barroso, 46, since 2005.

Hours after the bombshell interview made headlines on Wednesday, Teddi took to Instagram to show off her sexy little leather black dress. “What’s all the buzz about?”, she captioned the cheeky carousel of photos. The proud mom completed the chic ensemble with on-trend YSL heels, several diamond necklaces, and a sparkly black purse. “Obsessed with you!!!!!!!!!”, one admirer sounded off in the comments, while another quipped, “Gorgeous.”