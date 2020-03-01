Teddi Mellencamp’s Fans Can’t Deal With How Cute Newborn Bub Dove Looks While Yawning

OMG! Teddi Mellencamp shared the most adorable photo of her newborn bub Dove having a big yawn and our hearts are melting.

Teddi Mellencamp, 38, posted the sweetest snap of her daughter less than one week after giving birth, and fans can’t get enough. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, whose daughter Dove was born on Feb. 25, shared the pic with her 820k Instagram followers on Feb. 29. It showed the tiny tot yawning while wrapped up in a white blanket with pink and blue stripes. The fitness enthusiast captioned the photo, “If you need us, don’t call us. We busy. #dovelove.” Hundreds of fans left hearts, and heart eye emojis in the comments section, while one wrote, “This is the most adorable shot,” and another commented, “She is so beautiful congratulations. Thanks for sharing your sweet little miracle of life with [people] you don’t even know.” Our hearts can’t take it!

Earlier in the week, Teddi got candid with her followers about her postpartum body. She posted a mirror selfie of herself in a black bra and high-waisted compression underwear, and in the caption she said her new reality is, “embracing and loving this body of mine. It is lots of laughs when [son] Cruz asks why my stomach hasn’t deflated. It is a flood of emotions when multiple lactation specialists tell you that only your right breast is able to breast feed the baby due to scarring on the left. It is trying to calm your mind when you are continuously running all the hypotheticals of every scenario in your head,” she wrote, adding, “It is unbelievable, unconditional love. It is tears of joy watching [husband] Edwin light up when he’s with her. It is bursting with pride watching my older kids gently, lovingly & eagerly jump into their new found big sibling roles.”

Teddi and Edwin broke the exciting baby news in the evening of Tuesday, February 25. After taking fans through her excruciating labor, Teddi revealed that her baby was born by posting a video of herself playing with the little one’s toes, as the classic hit, “My Girl”, played in the background. Her handsome hubby was by her side throughout it all and documented the life-changing journey on his Instagram stories. The couple already share two children together, daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5.

Teddi shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, whose full name is Dove Mellencamp Arroyave, on Instagram on Wednesday, February 26. “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you,” she captioned the pic of her and Edwin. Teddi went makeup-free for the snap and was totally embracing her natural glow. She’s going to be such an awesome mom to little Dove, we can’t wait to see more pics of the tiny bundle of joy.