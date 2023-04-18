Brittany Mahomes Fires Back At Troll Who Called Her ‘Golddigger’ & Reacts To Women Fawning Over Patrick

Brittany Mahomes clapped back at someone who left a nasty message for her during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, April 16. When responding to a user who called her a “golddigger,” she had an amazing response, making a joke out of the trolling comment. Brittany also responded to a number of other questions, including one where someone asked about women who may try to sweet-talk Patrick Mahomes.

When the troll called her a “golddigger,” Brittany, 27, fired back with a hilarious response, showing just how wrong the comment was. “I wish I dug and found gold,” she quipped, per Us Weekly. The Kansas City Chiefs QB, 27, is actually high school sweethearts with his wife, and they have two children: a daughter Sterling Skye, 2, and a son Patrick “Bronze,” 4 months.

Aside from the response to the troll, Brittany also had a great answer to a fan who asked how she felt about women who may fawn over her husband and may even try to flirt with him. She revealed that she doesn’t pay them much mind. “Lol it’s actually really sad how disrespectful some women are,” she wrote. “But they are a waist [sic] of my time and not going to disturb my peace.”

While she revealed that she easily lets other women slide off her back, she did admit that she was upset about it earlier in their relationship. “I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less!” she continued.

Trolls aside, Brittany and Patrick have been having an amazing year so far, with the quarterback winning his second Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs back in February. Brittany brought the pair’s two-year-old daughter to the big game where Patrick and the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, and they celebrated on the field with the team.