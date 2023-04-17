Shawn Mendes Shows Off His Muscles At The Gym After Camila Cabello Coachella Hookup

Shawn Mendes, 24, looked as fit as could be during his latest gym outing on Monday. The singer, who made headlines for kissing his former flame Camila Cabello over the weekend, was photographed arriving at the Los Angeles, CA location while wearing a white tank top, black shorts, and white socks with white sneakers. He also carried a beige sweater and water bottle as his muscles got the attention of onlookers and photographers.

The hunk gave off a serious look as the cameras flashed around him. His arm tattoos, which include a butterfly and some words, could also be seen over his biceps. It’s unclear if he was hitting the gym alone or meeting someone there, but he looked determined and ready to break a sweat.

Shawn’s workout session happened just two days after he topped the headlines with his Coachella sighting. He and ex Camila, 26, were filmed hanging out among others on the first night of the music festival. At one point, they were having a conversation and hugged before sharing the smooch that sparked major reconciliation rumors. Camila also raised eyebrows when another video from the same night showed her being approached by someone who asked if she and Shawn were “back together” and she seemed to reply with, “Yes.”

Despite the excitement about sparks being reignited between the two, a source told Page Six they aren’t officially dating again. “Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again,” the insider shared with the outlet. “They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going. One thing led to another as the night progressed.”

Shawn and Camila first started dating back in the summer of 2019 but called it quits on Nov. 2021. Before they were seen kissing on Friday, the “Stitches” crooner was romantically linked to Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, whom he had hung out with a lot over the past year. Meanwhile, Camila reportedly dated CEO Austin Kevitch for a few months before they broke up in Feb. of this year.