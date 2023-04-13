Tom Sandoval Seemingly Grabs Raquel Leviss’ Butt In ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Video: Watch

Fans are getting more insight into Scandoval. On last night’s Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval seemingly grabbed Raquel Leviss butt ahead of their months-long affair being exposed — perhaps a first look at the couple’s romance on-screen during Tom’s nine year relationship with Ariana Madix. The moment appeared to happen after Tom, 40, was having a conversation with his girlfriend Ariana and co-star Scheana Shay about Tom Schwartz kissing Raquel. Fans quickly noticed the interaction and commented online.

“Sandoval being giddy and psychotic over Raquel making out with Schwartz because he thinks they’re tricking everyone… and then slapping Raquel’s a– as soon as Ariana turns around. Narcissists are f—king evil,” one wrote on April 12. “SANDOVAL DEFINITELY GRABBED RAQUEL’S A– WHEN ARIANA LOOKED AWAY #PumpRules,” another said.

Andy Cohen also asked Lala Kent about the moment on Watch What Happens Live. “[A fan] wants to know if we can discuss Sandoval grabbing Raquel’s butt right next to Ariana and Scheana right when they were walking away from the bar in Scheana’s room discussing Schwartz in his room passed out. Did you clock that?” Andy questioned.

“I did clock that, but it’s just so — you never suspect it because you’re like, ‘He wouldn’t do that in front of all of us?’” Lala explained.

Tom and Raquel have been under fire since their affair was exposed just a few weeks ago. Ariana discovered that her boyfriend of nine years was cheating after she saw inappropriate messages between the two during one of his concerts.

Sandoval later said the affair occurred when he felt that he had lost his connection with Ariana. “For a while, we had been having our own lives,” he explained. “We had been together for nine years, and obviously we had built a house and business together and everything. We were a brand. And like many relationships, it became more of a best friend/family/sometimes roommates situation. There was a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking intimacy, the connection,” he also said.

“I turned 40 and I started to look at my life and it looked very bleak,” he also shared. “I started thinking that my best years were behind me and I started to lose my optimism in life and my drive. I felt like I needed to make a change to feel alive again, to feel motivated, to feel optimistic again.”