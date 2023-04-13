Travis Barker Reveals He’s ‘Equally As Afraid Of Flying’ As Always: ‘Takeoffs Are Especially Terrible’

Travis Barker opened up about his fear of flying during his and Kourtney Kardashian’s Hulu wedding special ‘Til Death Do Us Part, which premiered on April 13. The pair’s wedding took place in Portofino, Italy, which meant that everyone had to fly to Europe for the ceremony. Travis was worried that his son, Landon Barker, wasn’t even going to make it because he’s so terrified of flying on airplanes. “He’s so afraid of flying,” Travis explained. “I think he walked off two commercial flights.”

Luckily, Landon was able to make it to Italy on Kim Kardashian’s private plane. “When I saw him, I was so happy,” Travis gushed. The Blink 182 rocker was a passenger in a plane crash in 2008. The crash left four people dead and Travis with gruesome injuries. Following the crash, he didn’t travel via airplane for 13 years. It wasn’t until he started dating Kourtney that he was able to fly again, with his first flight being in August 2021.

Still, Travis has a lot of reservations about being in the air. “As everyone knows, I’m kind of shook just flying anywhere,” he admitted. “My plane crashed on takeoff, so takeoffs are terrible for me. I’m still equally afraid of flying as I always was, but it’s not something that can hold me back of that I can be afraid of anymore. I’m better.”

The 2008 crash left Travis with burns on 65 percent of his body. He was in the hospital for nearly three months and had to undergo more than 20 surgeries. He has credited Kourtney with helping him conquer his fear of flying, though. “With you, anything is possible,” he captioned a 2021 Instagram photo, which showed the two in front of an airplane.

“I’m invincible when I’m with her,” Travis told NYLON magazine in Sept. 2021. “It’s like I never dreamed. I never even considered flying again. I made a deal with her. She had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling wit you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.’ And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. Just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”