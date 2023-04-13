Padma Lakshmi Bonds With Look-Alike Daughter, 13, On Epic Spring break Trip To Paris: Photos

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi, 52, doesn’t do anything halfway, and that includes spring break! The Top Chef beauty was seen hanging out in Paris with her only daughter, 13-year-old Krishna, in photos from their epic mother-daughter trip. In photos posted to Instagram on Tuesday, April 11, the author cozied up with her mini me for a selfie in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, posed in LBDs on an ornate staircase, and poured tea on a balcony overlooking the city. They also swam in a luxurious indoor pool, played cards in their hotel room, and dined out at cafes.

“Spring breakers in action!” Padma captioned the photo carousel. “Littlehands and I absconded to Paris for a few days of rest, fashion and pastries, the view from our room at the @shangrilaparis was so perfect it was unreal!! If it’d been warmer and not rained as much we would’ve lived on that balcony, watching the city and basking in the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower. Luckily we had an indoor pool and a deck of cards to occupy us. Then we jetted off to Marrakesh but those pics will come later, I’m still unpacking!!”

An outpouring of comments resulted as many of her 1.3 million followers took to the thread to gush over the mother daughter trip. “The relationship between the two of you makes my heart sing. Enjoy a good game of gin rummy anytime, anywhere…” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Little hands is such your mini.”

The duo certainly seems to have quite a bond. Padma opened up a couple of years ago about the challenges of being a single mom with a career to Krishna, whose dad is business exec Adam Dell. “I don’t do it all at once,” she laughed, per Bravo. “I may do a lot, but I don’t do it all at once, you know. So, you just have to understand what the short-term priorities are and what the long-term priorities are.”

Padma was famously married to author Salman Rushdie from 2004-2007.